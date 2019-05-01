Two Israelis Sentenced to Just One Year for Racist Anti-Arab Attacks

Racist graffiti on the walls of Beit Hanina, East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Israelis were sentenced to just one year in prison yesterday for a series of racially-motivated assaults against Palestinian citizens, reported Haaretz.

The pair, named as Koren Elkayam, 22, and Tamir Bartal, 20, from Beersheva, were “convicted in a plea bargain of assaulting Arabs in order to deter them from having romantic relationships with Jewish women”, the paper reported.

The pair were also both “sentenced to eight months of probation and required to pay the victims 8,000 shekels ($2,200) in compensation”.

The judges acknowledged that the sentence was “relatively light”, which they justified on the grounds that “Elkayam and Bartal were 20 and 18 years old respectively at the time”.

According to Haaretz, Elkayam and Bartal were convicted of involvement in four different cases, between February and April 2017.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

