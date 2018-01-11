Two Palestinian Boys Killed for Throwing Stones (VIDEO)

Two young boys were killed in Gaza and the West Bank Thursday for throwing stones.

Three other Palestinians were wounded with one in critical condition, reported the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Relatives to Ameer Abu Musaed, 16, bid a farewell to their son who was shot dead by #IOF near Gaza's border with occupied Palestine, today evening. pic.twitter.com/d0SYRUi7KZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 11, 2018

16-year-old Amir Abu Musaed from the Gaza Strip was shot in the chest and died of his wounds, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israelis claimed that the young boy “posed a threat”

Israel’s culture of impunity encourages colonization, incitement and the systematic denial of Palestinian rights. Today, martyrs Ali and Ameer paid the price with their lives. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/bXLDMzZmER — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) January 11, 2018

16-year-old Ali Omar Qino from the West Bank town of Nablus was shot in the head with live fire. Omar’s cousin, said soldiers who had erected a checkpoint at the entrance to a village opened fire on protesters who were throwing stones at them.

According to Haaretz, he was taken to a Nablus hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The killings come shortly after Israeli Minister of Agriculture said that Israeli incursions are not producing enough dead Palestinians.

Israeli Minister Uri Ariel: Our Bombing Raids in Gaza Should Lead to More Dead Palestinians. https://t.co/JrjWq5fWyG pic.twitter.com/kRKJh4wS1y — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 11, 2018

Yesterday, a 3-year-old child was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, who claim that the shooting was an “accident”. The child was taken to hospital where the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the child is in stable condition.

