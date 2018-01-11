Two Palestinian Boys Killed for Throwing Stones (VIDEO)

The killings come sone day after after an Israeli Minister said that incursions are not producing enough dead Palestinians. (Photo: Social Media)

Two young boys were killed in Gaza and the West Bank Thursday for throwing stones.

Three other Palestinians were wounded with one in critical condition, reported the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

16-year-old Amir Abu Musaed from the Gaza Strip was shot in the chest and died of his wounds, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israelis claimed that the young boy “posed a threat”

16-year-old Ali Omar Qino from the West Bank town of Nablus was shot in the head with live fire. Omar’s cousin, said soldiers who had erected a checkpoint at the entrance to a village opened fire on protesters who were throwing stones at them.

According to Haaretz, he was taken to a Nablus hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The killings come shortly after Israeli Minister of Agriculture said that Israeli incursions are not producing enough dead Palestinians.

Yesterday, a 3-year-old child was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, who claim that the shooting was an “accident”. The child was taken to hospital where the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the child is in stable condition.

