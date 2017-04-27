Two Palestinian Children Killed in Explosion in Negev

Apr 27 2017 / 12:20 pm
A village in the Negev (Photo: File)

Two Palestinian children were killed Tuesday evening in an explosion caused by an object that was left by the Israeli army near their tent home in a Bedouin encampment in the Negev, Palestinian Information Center reported.

The children, who were identified as cousins Mahmoud and Omar Abu Qwaider, 10 and 7 years old respectively, were killed in the al-Zarnouk village in the Negev, which was occupied by Israel in 1948, Arab48 website noted.

Israeli police said that “the two children were apparently playing with the object when it exploded resulting in their death.” “Investigation in the incident is ongoing,” the police added.

Many Palestinians live in unrecognized communities by Israel. Israel has been working hard to push these Palestinians out of these communities in an attempt to confiscate their lands.

Many of these villages lack infrastructure, water, and electricity supplies. The Israeli authorities have destroyed the Araqib village in the Negev for nearly 112 times, in an attempt to push Palestinians out of their lands.

(PIC, Arab48, PC, Social Media)

