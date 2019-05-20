Two Palestinian Prisoners Continue Their Hunger Strike for 49 Days

May 20, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Administrative Detention allows Israel to hold Palestinian prisoners without charge. (Photo: ActiveStills.org, file)

Two Palestinian prisoners have been on hunger for 49 days to protest their administrative detention, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said today.

Odeh Hroub and Hasan Awawi are having serious health issues as a result of their long strike.

The PPS said the Israel Prison Service is ignoring the two prisoners and stalling regarding their demands.

Hroub, 32, is from Deir Samet village near Hebron (Al-Khalil) and a father of 10. He has been in detention since December 2018.

Awawi, 35, is from Hebron and a father of three. He has been in detention since January 15, and had previously served several years in Israeli prisons for resisting its occupation.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.