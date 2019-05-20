Two Palestinian Prisoners Continue Their Hunger Strike for 49 Days

Two Palestinian prisoners have been on hunger for 49 days to protest their administrative detention, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said today.

Odeh Hroub and Hasan Awawi are having serious health issues as a result of their long strike.

Two Palestinian prisoners Odeh Hroub, 32, and Hasan Awawi, 35, held in Israeli administrative detention, without a charge or trial, completed on May 12th, 41 days of hunger strike protesting their unfair detention.https://t.co/4x8TOkhpLR pic.twitter.com/PJjOJjLPWq — Sabeel Jerusalem (@SabeelJerusalem) May 17, 2019

The PPS said the Israel Prison Service is ignoring the two prisoners and stalling regarding their demands.

Hroub, 32, is from Deir Samet village near Hebron (Al-Khalil) and a father of 10. He has been in detention since December 2018.

How injustice and abuse forced many Palestinian prisoners into dangerous hunger strikes https://t.co/kaiwddgxPI — #AJOpinion, by Fayha Shalash & Ramzy Baroud pic.twitter.com/roa5CssyFo — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 12, 2019

Awawi, 35, is from Hebron and a father of three. He has been in detention since January 15, and had previously served several years in Israeli prisons for resisting its occupation.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)