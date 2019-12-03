Two Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike Rushed to Hospital

December 3, 2019 News, Slider
Palestinian prisoners Ahmad Zahran and Mosab al-Hindi. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS) confirmed today the transfer of two Palestinian prisoners who have been on hunger strike for over two months in a row to the hospital following the deterioration of their health.

PPS said that Ahmad Zahran and Mosab al-Hindi were rushed to the Israeli Kaplan hospital after their health conditions deteriorated.

Zahran and al-Hindi launched an open-ended hunger strike against their administrative detention.

Zahran, 42, a father of four children from the Ramallah-district village of Deir Abu Mashaal, has been on a hunger strike for 72 consecutive days in protest of his administrative detention. He was detained last March and has served 15 years behind Israeli bars. He went on a hunger strike for 39 days earlier this year during his previous period of imprisonment.

Al-Hindi, 29, a resident of the Nablus-district village of Tell, was detained last September and has been on hunger strike for 70 days in a row in protest of his administrative detention. He went on a hunger strike for 35 consecutive days earlier this year, forcing the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) to suspend his previous period of administrative detention and release him in last September before being detained.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

