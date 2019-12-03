The Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS) confirmed today the transfer of two Palestinian prisoners who have been on hunger strike for over two months in a row to the hospital following the deterioration of their health.

PPS said that Ahmad Zahran and Mosab al-Hindi were rushed to the Israeli Kaplan hospital after their health conditions deteriorated.

Breaking|| The Palestine Prisoners’ Society confirmed today the transfer of two Palestinian prisoners, Ahmad Zahran & Mosab al-Hindi, who have been on hunger strike for over two months in a row to the hospital following the deterioration of their health. — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 3, 2019

Zahran and al-Hindi launched an open-ended hunger strike against their administrative detention.

Zahran, 42, a father of four children from the Ramallah-district village of Deir Abu Mashaal, has been on a hunger strike for 72 consecutive days in protest of his administrative detention. He was detained last March and has served 15 years behind Israeli bars. He went on a hunger strike for 39 days earlier this year during his previous period of imprisonment.

Prisoners Ahmad Zahran from Ramallah and Mus'ab al-Hindi from Nablus continue their hunger strike to refuse administrative detention in Israeli Occupation jails. pic.twitter.com/9GXFSEGjN8 — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) November 28, 2019

Al-Hindi, 29, a resident of the Nablus-district village of Tell, was detained last September and has been on hunger strike for 70 days in a row in protest of his administrative detention. He went on a hunger strike for 35 consecutive days earlier this year, forcing the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) to suspend his previous period of administrative detention and release him in last September before being detained.

Ahmad Zahran, 42 years old and a father of 4 & Mosab al-Hindi, 29 years old have been hospitalised following lengthy periods of hunger strike, in protest at the injustice & abuse of administrative detention #Palestine #HumanRights https://t.co/dcrIyV8aA1 pic.twitter.com/nQ4H0z1NH3 — Mission of the State of Palestine in Ireland (@IrePalestine) December 3, 2019

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)