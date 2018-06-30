Two Palestinians, Including 14-Year-Old Boy, Killed by Israeli Snipers in Gaza (VIDEO)

The Palestinian child, Yasser Abu al-Naja, 13, was killed by an Israeli sniper this evening during the Great march of Return in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Health officials in Gaza said two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during demonstrations. Hundreds of other protesters were also wounded.

The victims included 14-year-old Yasser Abu al-Naja who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head east of Khan Younis, Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, said.

Mohammad Fawzi Hamaydeh, 24, was also pronounced dead shortly after being shot by Israeli live fire in the abdomen and foot, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Among the 415 wounded at Friday’s demonstration, 11 were children. Three of the injured cases were severe.

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

