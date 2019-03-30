Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire on Great Return March Anniversary

March 30, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man and a teenage boy and wounded 33 protesters, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The protests mark the first anniversary of the often violent weekly border demonstrations in which over 250 Palestinians have been killed.

They also come just 10 days before a keenly contested general election in Israel.

The demonstrators are calling for Palestinians to be allowed to return to land their families fled in the 1948 war that accompanied the creation of Israel.

Demonstrations are expected to peak on Saturday afternoon.

Several thousand troops, including dozens of snipers, are positioned at various locations along the border.

Palestinians and human rights organizations accuse Israel of excessive use of force.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.