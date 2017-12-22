Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces During Friday Protests (VIDEOS)

Two Palestinian protesters have been killed in the Gaza Strip during the third “Friday of Rage” following US President Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.

“Zakaria Al-Kafarneh, 24, died after being shot in the chest east of Jabaliya (in northern Gaza),” a Gaza health ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Protesters clash with Israeli soldiers on border at Khan Yunis, Gaza #verified pic.twitter.com/kVlNe53rPX — RTDigital (@RT_Digital) December 22, 2017

The Israeli army confirmed that live rounds had been fired at protesters in Gaza.

“A hit was confirmed,” the army spokesperson said, though she did not confirm the man had been killed, in line with army policy, the Times of Israel reported.

RT AbbsWinston "Paramedics in #Gaza are intentionally targed by Israeli Occupiers. pic.twitter.com/PVXsW4ojKz" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) December 22, 2017

A second man was reported as to have died in clashes in the east of Gaza. His identity is currently unknown.

There have been widespread protests across the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem and the besieged Gaza Strip against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and plans to relocate the American embassy to the Holy City.

Zakaria al-Kafarna (24) was just shot dead by IOF during clashes that erupted at the northern borders of Gaza Strip! #RIP #HandsOffJerusalem pic.twitter.com/IYVurkg0XH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 22, 2017

Protesters also marched in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and in Malaysia amongst other cities today.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)