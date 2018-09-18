Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli Air Attack in Gaza

September 18, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air attack near the fence between Gaza and Israel in the southern Gaza Strip, the health ministry said.

The two men, who were later identified as Ibrahim al-Najjar and Mohammed Khidr, were taken to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after their bodies were discovered on Monday night by Red Crescent medics.

The Israeli army claims they approached perimeter fence ‘suspiciously’.

According to the health ministry, at least 26 Palestinians were shot during protests on Monday.

Palestinians have been protesting along the fence east of the Gaza Strip on a weekly basis since March, calling for their right of return and an end to the 11-year Israeli blockade. Over 170 Palestinians have been killed in the protests since, with 18,000 others wounded, according to the health ministry.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

