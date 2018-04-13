A Palestinian man identified as Abdullah Mohammad Shahri, 28, was shot dead by an Israeli sniper at the Gaza border, according to local medical sources.
Shahri was taking part in the Great March of Return. After the shooting, Shahri was moved to the nearby European Hospital in Khan Younis, where he died of his wounds.
Another Palestinian, identified as Mohammed Iyad Hjeileh, 30, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, at dawn.
Israel claimed the attack came in response to the detonation of an explosive device at the border fence between Gaza and Israel.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
