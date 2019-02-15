UK Government ‘Gravely Concerned’ about Evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem

The UK government has expressed concern about Israel’s expulsion of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, responding to a question from Labour MP Richard Burden.

In a question to the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Burden asked:

“If he will make representations to the Israeli authorities on the forced eviction of 45 members of the Sabbagh family from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem”.

The struggle continues in Sheikh Jarrah. Read this article about the Sabbagh family (https://t.co/CGEqEAzPDo) and watch MY NEIGHBOURHOOD for free to learn more about settler expansion and the movements that challenge it: https://t.co/Drn6QDpNXf pic.twitter.com/f0pyTYdkhP — Just Vision (@JustVisionMedia) February 13, 2019

In an answer given by Alistair Burt on Thursday, the UK government stated that

“we continue to be gravely concerned by the impact of demolitions and evictions on ordinary Palestinians and the viability of a future Palestinian state”.

According to the statement, the UK ambassador to Israel “raised our concerns about evictions in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem with the Israeli authorities on 29 January”.

We need your help URGENTLY to stop an eviction! The Sabbagh family, 45 in total, are facing their homes being taken away by settlers in East Jerusalem. Please help to stop this! TAKE ACTION NOW: https://t.co/Uyl2JQE0TS pic.twitter.com/2Tls0saV1e — PSC (@PSCupdates) February 11, 2019

In addition, on 21 January, the UK Consul General in Jerusalem and other EU Heads of Mission “visited the home of the Sabbagh family”.

A follow-up EU statement cited by Burt,

“repeated its strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy and related actions, including evictions and demolitions, and made clear how such measures were illegal under international law and continued to undermine the viability of a two-state solution”.

The Sabbagh family fear they'll be left homeless once again by Israel. Take action now & stop the eviction!https://t.co/xTXlT6nl90 pic.twitter.com/XkLDOmASpE — VPalestine (@VpalestineTeam) February 9, 2019

The statement concluded by noting that,

“in her intervention at the United Nations Security Council’s open debate on the Middle East on 22 January, the UK Permanent Representative to the UN encouraged Israel not to enforce the eviction notice”.

