UK PM Boris Johnson to Pass Anti-BDS Law

December 16, 2019 News, Slider
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) with UK PM Boris Johnson. (Photo: via Twitter)

Boris Johnson’s new Conservative government will introduce a law making it illegal for UK public bodies to work with those involved in BDS campaigns, UK Special Envoy for post-Holocaust issues Eric Pickles said on Sunday.

Pickles, who is also the chairman of Conservative Friends of Israel, said:

“BDS is antisemitic and should be treated as such”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to list the anti-BDS motion as one of the government’s priorities during the Queen’s Speech on Thursday, according to the daily newspaper “i”.

These efforts were listed in the foreign policy section of the Conservative Party’s manifesto, which had pledged to stop local councils from boycotting products from foreign countries, including Israel. The manifesto said this would “undermine community cohesion.”

BDS, which advocates peaceful resistance, aims to pressure Israel to adhere to international law and human rights by lobbying various states, institutions, and personas to understand its oppression of Palestinians and take action as a result.

The peaceful movement operates by pressuring corporations, artists and academic institutions to sever ties with Israel with supporters saying activities are aimed at promoting a Palestinian statehood.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

