UK to Vote against Palestine at UN Human Rights Council over ‘Anti-Israel Bias’

June 19, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
A UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva. (Photo: UN, file)

The UK has joined the US in condemning an alleged anti-Israel bias at the UN, pledging to vote against issues on Palestine brought by the Human Rights Council.

Foreign Minister Boris Johnson yesterday urged the council to reform its treatment of Israel, objecting to the permanent Agenda Item 7 which deals with Israeli abuses in the Palestinian territories.

Johnson said:

“We share the view that the dedicated Agenda Item 7 focused solely on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is disproportionate and damaging to the cause of peace, and unless things change we shall vote next year against all resolutions introduced under Item 7.”

Whilst some European states and Australia have also criticised Item 7 in the past, the Trump administration has raised the prospect of the US withdrawing from the council unless it is scrapped.

Last week, US diplomats told reporters on condition of anonymity that it appeared more a matter of when, not if, the pull out threatened last year by the US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, will happen. With some believing it could happen as early as this week.

The US State Department said on Friday:

“As we have said numerous times, the UN Human Rights Council must be reformed to ensure it has the ability to realize its important mission.”

The US has already pledged to leave the UN’s cultural arm UNESCO in protest of its recent resolutions recognizing Palestinian heritage that they deemed “anti-Semitic”. Israel subsequently announced it would follow suit, having cut funding to the organization on multiple occasions, after the agency voted in favor of the Palestinians.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected the decision, claiming in a statement that the council’s decision proved once again that it was “a body with an automatic majority hostile to Israel dominated by hypocrisy and absurdity.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

