UN: 1,700 in Gaza Risk Amputations Due to Lack of Health Funding

A lack of health funding in Gaza means 1,700 people shot by Israeli forces may have to face amputations in the next two years, Jamie McGoldrick, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for occupied Palestinian territory, told reporters on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

McGoldrick said 29,000 Palestinians had been wounded in protests in the past year, and 7,000 of them had gunshot wounds, mostly in the lower legs.

"7,000 have been shot [by Israeli soldiers] with live ammunition &…treated at facilities that are under very serious stress anyway” "some 120 amputations have taken place since the beginning of the demonstrations…with 20 children among the amputees"https://t.co/3UlJkTdyhz — Ben White (@benabyad) May 9, 2019

“You’ve got 1,700 people who are in need of serious, complicated surgeries for them to be able to walk again,” McGoldrick said.

“These are people who have been shot during the demonstrations and who are in need of rehabilitation, and very, very serious and complex bone reconstruction surgery over a two year period before they start to rehabilitate themselves.”

#Gaza 1,700 Gazans could face amputations due to the lack in health funding, UN warns #Haaretz https://t.co/6QVtLwe3Hq — Eye On Gaza (@Eye_On_Gaza) May 9, 2019

Without those procedures, all these people are at risk of needing an amputation, he said.

The UN is seeking $20 million to fill the gap in health spending.

A lack of funding to the World Food Program and UNRWA, the UN humanitarian agency that supports Palestinians displaced by the 1948 war of Israel’s founding, also meant there could be an interruption of food supplies for 1 million people.

Some real news for anyone in the UK not obsessed with Esther McFuckwit. Health funding gap means 1,700 in Gaza may face amputations https://t.co/KrVQhSo9x3 — Stephen Votadini (@LordVotadini) May 9, 2019

McGoldrick continued:

“If that stops, there is no alternative for people to bring food in from any other sources because they don’t have purchasing power.”

Some 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza, the economy of which has suffered years of Israeli and Egyptian blockades as well as recent foreign aid cuts and sanctions by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas’ West Bank-based rival.

People’s prospects were “precarious”, McGoldrick said. Gaza families averaged $4,000 of debt, while salaries averaged $400 per month, but 54 percent of the population was unemployed.

The health system was impoverished, with unpaid salaries and dilapidated equipment, and many medical professionals had left if they could find opportunities elsewhere.

Health funding gap means 1,700 in Gaza may face amputations: U.N. https://t.co/FHbmsTlPaG pic.twitter.com/5f0BBO918i — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 8, 2019

One teaching hospital was now only teaching trauma medicine, McGoldrick said, but the doctors on the ground did not have the technical ability to carry out the treatment required for the people at risk of amputation.

There have already been 120 amputations, 20 of them in children, in the past year, he said.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)