UN Blames Funding Cuts and Blockade for Gaza Crisis

Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric blamed on Thursday UNRWA funding cuts, the closure of Gaza’s crossings, and the delay of internal Palestinian reconciliation for the dire situation in the enclave.

Answering to questions about the situation in Gaza, Dujarric said:

“The dire humanitarian situation has obviously been made more stressful with the funding crisis” facing UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East).

He added: “So far, UNRWA has not cut back on any services and is striving not to.”

RT DaysofPalestine "More than 100 Democratic Party Representatives in the US Congress have written to President Donald Trump urging him not to cut American aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (#UNRWA), according to Safa News … pic.twitter.com/TcPAvMnz6D" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) February 11, 2018

“We know the humanitarian crisis is also linked to internal issues having to do with the reconciliation between various Palestinian factions and, of course, issues related to closures;” he said.

On his part, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, told the Security Council that: “The United Nations have presented proposals to revitalize Gaza’s economy and discussed the conditions required to ease movement and access, and support Palestinian development.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)