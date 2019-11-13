UN Condemns Rockets Fired from Gaza, Ignores Deadly Israeli Airstrikes

November 13, 2019 Blog, News
UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, said today that “the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars against population centers is absolutely unacceptable and must stop immediately.”

In a statement, he ignored the continuous Israeli strikes in Gaza, which have resulted in the death of 24 and injured 69 over the past two days, in addition to demolition and damaging residential buildings in the besieged enclave.

“I am very concerned about the ongoing and serious escalation between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel, following the targeted killing of one of the group’s leaders inside Gaza yesterday,” Mladenov said.

He added:

Mladenov continued: “There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians.”

“The continuing escalation is very dangerous. It is yet another attempt to undermine the efforts to improve the dire socio-economic conditions in Gaza and prevent another devastating conflict.”

He stated that the “UN is working to urgently de-escalate the situation.”

In the early hours of yesterday, Israel targeted the home of Islamic Jihad Commander Bahaa Abu Al-Ata killing him and his wife as they were sleeping. His children and neighbor were injured in the attack.

Palestinian factions have since united to stop Israel’s aggression against the Strip.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

