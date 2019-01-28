UN Envoy: Killing of Palestinian by Jewish Settlers ‘Shocking and Unacceptable’

The UN’s Middle East envoy has termed the killing of a Palestinian man by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank “shocking and unacceptable”.

Nikolay Mladenov on Sunday called on Israel to “put an end to settler violence and bring those responsible to justice”.

Hamdi Naasan, 38, succumbed to his wounds on Saturday near the village of al-Mugheir after Israeli settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Adei Ad fired shots.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Naasan was shot with a live bullet in the back. At least 30 other Palestinians were injured, of whom six were shot with live ammunition, according to Maan news agency.

Thousands gathered in al-Mugheir village to attend the funeral of Naasan.

from the funeral of Hamdi Naasan in Ramallah – Palestine. Hamdi was shot dead by zionist squatters yesterday. pic.twitter.com/R0TbcNplLQ — Palestinian Eve 🇵🇸 (@PalestinianEve) January 27, 2019

The Israeli army temporarily obstructed mourners from reaching the burial site by putting up a roadblock between the highway and a road leading to the village. In an ensuing confrontation, the Israeli army arrested two Palestinian teenagers.

The Palestinian leaves behind his wife and four children – the oldest, a 10-year-old and the youngest, a one-year-old baby.

Israeli’s shot Hamdi Naasan in the back, killing him while he was trying to stop Israeli settlers from raiding his village. Let me repeat this again. He was shot in the BACK! Why are Israeli’s equipped with guns & out killing unarmed #Palestinians? #FreePalestine #Palestine #BDS pic.twitter.com/MtPnFYB3tg — 🇵🇸New Palestine Movement (NPM) (@NPMPParty) January 27, 2019

Al-Mugheir, a village with around 4,000 residents, is surrounded by four Jewish settlements, considered illegal under international law.

Over 600,000 settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 war.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)