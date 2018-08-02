UN Expresses Concern for Children’s Rights in Gaza (VIDEO)

A group of senior UN officials voiced concerns Wednesday for the violation of children’s rights in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General at a news briefing, said:

“Senior UN humanitarian officials in the Occupied Palestinian Territory have expressed their deep concern for the continued violation of children’s rights in and around the Gaza strip.”

Haq added:

“The senior UN officials describe how children in Gaza continued to be killed and injured.”

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have increased in the past year. According to a report by Human Rights Watch, Israel security forces incarcerated Palestinian children alleged to have committed criminal offenses.

Security forces also questioned children without the knowledge of family members and jailed them alongside adults after their arrests.

Haq mentioned officials noted both Israel and Palestine should be mindful of children’s rights.

Haq said:

“They called on all sides to put children’s rights ahead of any other considerations, and to take immediate steps to alleviate their suffering.”

The officials include Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Palestine, James Heenan, head of the office of the High Commission for Human Rights and Genevive Boutin, UNICEF’s special representative for Palestine.

