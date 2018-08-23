UN: Gaza Running Out of Fuel and Medicine

Gaza is on the verge of collapse due to the worsening crisis. (Photo: Activestills.org)
The United Nations has run out of funding to pay for fuel needed for hospitals, water plants and other critical facilities in the Gaza Strip, the UN political chief said Wednesday.

Rosemary Di Carlo also told the Security Council that recent violent escalations between Israel and Palestinian militants “threatened to plunge Gaza into war”.

She urged Israel to ensure that urgently needed humanitarian supplies for the Gaza Strip are not “held hostage to political and security developments”.

The Security Council held its monthly meeting on Palestine, as the United Nations was working with Egypt to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and halt the violence.

Di Carlo said she was “deeply concerned that funding for UN emergency fuel, which sustains some 250 critical facilities in Gaza has now run out” and appealed for $4.5 million to ensure essential services for the rest of the year.

The UN undersecretary-general for political affairs also raised concern over a “dangerously short supply of essential medicines” after 40 percent of the stocks of drugs were completely depleted.

The besieged enclave has seen a surge of violence since Palestinian protests that began in March have been met with Israeli fire, killing over 160 Palestinians.

Israel has carried out strikes in Gaza at least 125 times.

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov and Egyptian officials have been seeking to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza. The two sides have fought three wars since 2008.

Di Carlo called “on all parties” to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and urged Hamas to provide information on Israeli nationals held in the strip.

