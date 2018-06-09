UN General Assembly to Hold Emergency Meeting on Protecting Palestinians (VIDEO)

The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency meeting next Wednesday to vote on a resolution on Gaza, the body’s president Miroslav Lajcak announced on Friday.

The resolution will condemn Israel and will be similar to one vetoed by the United States in the Security Council last week, which called for protecting Palestinians from Israeli aggression, according to diplomats.

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour said that the Kuwaiti resolution was “extremely balanced,” and he said almost the same text will be put to a vote in the General Assembly.

Mansour said:

“We are mobilizing all of our efforts with as many as we can reach from groups and member states to receive the largest number of votes possible to support us.”

Mansour said he believed Lajcak will set a date “very soon,” and that it will “most likely” be next Wednesday afternoon.

The move came after four Palestinians were killed, including a teenager, by Israeli fire on the Gaza border on Friday, as weeks of a deadly crackdown on protesters continued.

Resolutions adopted by the General Assembly have no binding value, unlike those passed by the Security Council.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, has condemned the planned resolution.

Israeli security forces have killed over nearly 130 Palestinians and wounded over 13,000 since protests began on March 30.

