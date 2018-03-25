UN Human Rights Council Adopts Four Pro-Palestinian Resolutions

In its 37th session, concluded in Geneva on Friday, the United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted four resolutions for Palestine.

The majority of the member countries voted in favor of the following four resolutions:

UN Human Rights Council approves call for arms embargo against #Israel & called for accountability & justice for all violations of international law by Israel in #Palestine, including east Jerusalem. https://t.co/GYiXxhGgt8 — RantingPanda.com (@RantingPandaCom) March 25, 2018

Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, are illegal. The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. The situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted Resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. 43 votes in favor, 2 votes against (US and Australia) as well as one abstention #HRC37 #Palestine #JusticeForPalestine @UN_HRC #Item7 — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) March 23, 2018

Ensuring accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the OPT, including East Jerusalem.

According to WAFA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki praised the vote and thanked the countries that voted in favor of the four resolutions.

He called on the countries of the world to take not only statements but tangible steps, in order to protect the people of Palestine and achieve the two-state solution.

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted the resolution on Illegal Israeli settlements in Occupied #Palestine, including East Jerusalem, and in the Syrian Golan with 34 in favor, 4 against, 8 abstentions #HRC37 #Item7 #JusticeForPalestine @UN_HRC — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) March 23, 2018

“Palestinian diplomacy will defend the rights of the Palestinian people and will continue to work with the countries of the world to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital,” al-Malki said in a press release.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)