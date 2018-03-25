UN Human Rights Council Adopts Four Pro-Palestinian Resolutions

March 25, 2018 Blog, News
The 37th UN Human Rights Council Session. (Photo: Palestine Chronicle)

In its 37th session, concluded in Geneva on Friday, the United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted four resolutions for Palestine.

The majority of the member countries voted in favor of the following four resolutions:

Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, are illegal.

The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Ensuring accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the OPT, including East Jerusalem.

According to WAFA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki praised the vote and thanked the countries that voted in favor of the four resolutions.

He called on the countries of the world to take not only statements but tangible steps, in order to protect the people of Palestine and achieve the two-state solution.

“Palestinian diplomacy will defend the rights of the Palestinian people and will continue to work with the countries of the world to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital,” al-Malki said in a press release.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

