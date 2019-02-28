UN: Israel May Have Committed ‘War Crimes’ during Gaza Protests (VIDEO)

Israel deliberately targeted children and journalists during peaceful protests in Gaza, putting them in breach of international law, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) said in a report today.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to share report of Israel breaking international law and human rights violations against Palestinians in Gaza with the International Criminal Court pic.twitter.com/VJt4Af1TBW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 28, 2019

The UNHRC found that footage from the scene, eye witness accounts and medical records have shown that Israeli soldiers opened fire on medical staff and journalists covering the “Great March of Return”.

Two journalists and three medical workers were killed by live ammunition, and 39 of each were injured between March 30 and December 31, 2018, despite their protected status under international law.

We welcome the report issued today by the #UN Commission of Inquiry on #Gaza, #GreatReturnMarch. We have repeatedly highlighted that many cases appeared to amount to willful killings constituting war crimes. https://t.co/3fieepfTiD — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 28, 2019

They also found that women and disabled people were targeted by Israeli soldiers.

It continued, that despite having knowledge early on that,

“shooting by Israeli security forces of Palestinian demonstrators with high-velocity weaponry at close range resulted in killings and long-term, life-changing injuries, including paralysis and amputations … Israeli forces continued this practice.”

Gaza protest deaths: Israel may have committed war crimes – UN https://t.co/D1PeR3OhWy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 28, 2019

This, the report continues, “indicates a disproportionate use of force”.

It added that it had found:

“reasonable grounds to believe that … the use of live ammunition by Israeli security forces against demonstrators was unlawful.”

Israeli soldiers may have committed WAR CRIMES by killing 189 Palestinians during Gaza protests, UN investigators say https://t.co/okRQvVm3YG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 28, 2019

In just one day on 14 May, the Israeli army shot and killed seven children, the youngest being only 13 years of age.

Of the 189 found to have been killed during these protests, the UNHRC concluded that only 29 were affiliated to armed groups.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)