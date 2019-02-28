UN: Israel May Have Committed ‘War Crimes’ during Gaza Protests (VIDEO)

February 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Tens of thousands of Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return in Gaza. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Israel deliberately targeted children and journalists during peaceful protests in Gaza, putting them in breach of international law, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) said in a report today.

The UNHRC found that footage from the scene, eye witness accounts and medical records have shown that Israeli soldiers opened fire on medical staff and journalists covering the “Great March of Return”.

Two journalists and three medical workers were killed by live ammunition, and 39 of each were injured between March 30 and December 31, 2018, despite their protected status under international law.

They also found that women and disabled people were targeted by Israeli soldiers.

It continued, that despite having knowledge early on that,

“shooting by Israeli security forces of Palestinian demonstrators with high-velocity weaponry at close range resulted in killings and long-term, life-changing injuries, including paralysis and amputations … Israeli forces continued this practice.”

This, the report continues, “indicates a disproportionate use of force”.

It added that it had found:

“reasonable grounds to believe that … the use of live ammunition by Israeli security forces against demonstrators was unlawful.”

In just one day on 14 May, the Israeli army shot and killed seven children, the youngest being only 13 years of age.

Of the 189 found to have been killed during these protests, the UNHRC concluded that only 29 were affiliated to armed groups.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.