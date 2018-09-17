UN: Israel’s Demolition of Khan al-Ahmar Violation of International Law

September 17, 2018
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov condemned on Sunday that Israel’s demolition of the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar a violation of international law.

Mladenov said in a statement a copy of which was sent to MEMO:

“I am concerned at the intention of the Israeli authorities to demolish the Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar/Abu Al-Helu.”

Mladenov pointed out that this Palestinian Bedouin community “consists of 181 people, over half of which are children.”

He also said:

“I call on the authorities not to proceed with the demolition and to cease efforts to relocate Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank.”

The UN official stated:

“Such actions are contrary to international law and could undermine the chances for the establishment of a viable, contiguous Palestinian state.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

