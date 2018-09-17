UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov condemned on Sunday that Israel’s demolition of the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar a violation of international law.

Mladenov said in a statement a copy of which was sent to MEMO:

“I am concerned at the intention of the Israeli authorities to demolish the Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar/Abu Al-Helu.”

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolay Mladenov, expressed his concern on Sunday at the intention of Israeli authorities to demolish the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem. https://t.co/DUf6YTIq0Y — sinbad (@sinbad_W) September 17, 2018

Mladenov pointed out that this Palestinian Bedouin community “consists of 181 people, over half of which are children.”

He also said:

“I call on the authorities not to proceed with the demolition and to cease efforts to relocate Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank.”

ISMPalestine "UN: Israel’s demolition of Khan al-Ahmar violation of international law UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov condemned on Sunday that Israel’s demolition of Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar a violation of international law. … pic.twitter.com/qYQRL1BvtB" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) September 16, 2018

The UN official stated:

“Such actions are contrary to international law and could undermine the chances for the establishment of a viable, contiguous Palestinian state.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)