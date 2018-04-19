UN to Israel: Stop Displacing Palestinian Bedouin Communities in West Bank

The United Nations warned Israel of the repercussions of deporting Palestinian Bedouins from occupied East Jerusalem.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Jamie McGoldrick said:

“We are monitoring the situation in Khan al Ahmar closely and are deeply concerned by what we see here, and in the scores of other vulnerable Bedouin communities.”

Mr. McGoldrick, along with UNRWA’s Director of Operations in the West Bank, Scott Anderson visited Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu, on the outskirts of East Jerusalem, which is home to 181 people, 53 percent of whom are children and 95 percent of whom are Palestinian refugees.

The Bedouin community is at risk of forcible transfer.

“The humanitarian impact of home demolition is severe and long-lasting. It is well documented in previous instances that the transfer of Bedouin communities into urban settings is socially and economically non-viable. The Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu community has repeatedly called for the provision of suitable planning solutions and services in its current location,” Anderson warned.

He added:

“We call on the Israeli authorities to respect their legal obligations, as the occupying power, including through stopping the demolition of Palestinian-owned structures and ceasing plans for the relocation of Palestinian Bedouin communities.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)