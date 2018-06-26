UN Urges Member States to Support UNRWA amid Funding Shortages (VIDEO)

The United Nations has asked member states to fill a critical funding gap caused by the US government’s decision to cut more than half of its funding to the UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

Speaking from Gaza, Krahenbuhl pledged UNRWA’s determination to keep the organisation's operations running despite the US's "abrupt and harmful" reduction in its aid https://t.co/IYIuwn3Kwf pic.twitter.com/4ACQkMzjGS — Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 23, 2018

On Monday, a conference held by the UN to raise money for basic services including food aid, medical care, and sanitation, commenced in an attempt to help more than five million refugees in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon, and war-torn Syria.

BREAKING: The UK will rapidly release $51 million to @UNRWA to assist Palestinian refugees pic.twitter.com/OI1d4R7qVX — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 25, 2018

It is unclear how much was pledged by which countries against this year’s shortfall of $250m facing the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

According to UN officials, the US, previously UNRWA’s top donor, provided $364m to the agency last year, but only $60m this year.

“According to officials, Amb. @NikkiHaley has been pushing for a total cut in U.S. funding for UNRWA in response to the Palestinian Authority’s actions following Trump’s Dec. 6 announcement that the U.S. was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.” https://t.co/70MuErgLoP — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 11, 2018

The cuts made by US President Donald Trump in January are endangering basic services, including food assistance in the besieged Gaza Strip, as well as medical clinics and education services to about half a million children, Pierre Krahenbuhl, the agency’s director, said.

U.S. administration is currently withholding US$65 million budget “pending further consideration.” This move by the superpower has amplified financial woes of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for #Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).https://t.co/H0k1aVUMGy — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 26, 2018

At a briefing before the conference, which was also attended by the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Krahenbuhl commented:

“The situation of Palestinians is defined by great anxiety and uncertainty, first because Palestinian refugees do not see a solution to their plight on the horizon.”

Conditions inside #Gaza at it worst level,#Trump’s is making it more worse,His decision to cut funding #UNRWA schools could put 270,000 children out on the streets of poverty-stricken Gaza.Saving children from Trump’s policies isn’t only about stopping the separation from parents pic.twitter.com/oTvrcm5CqU — Baz4peace (@Baz4peace) June 22, 2018

When Trump’s administration announced in January that it was withholding $65 million of a planned $125 million funding installment for the relief agency, it was essentially cutting the only lifeline available to millions of registered refugees who have been relying on UNRWA’s services for more than 70 years.

India pledges $5 million for Palestinian refugees US President Donald Trump announced in January that the US would cut its contributions to UNRWA. The agency said that the actual shortfall for its budget would be $300 million as it had been expecting $365 million from Washi… pic.twitter.com/0IvLdQ150P — Dainik Khabarr (@KhabarrDainik) June 26, 2018

In a series of tweets, Trump had said: “… We pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.

“… With the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump’s posts came less than a month after his controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move that prompted widespread international condemnation and led Palestinian leaders to say that they would “no longer” accept any peace plan put forward by the US.

Trump announced his efforts to cut foreign aid to countries who opposed his decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to withhold aid to Palestinian refugee aid agency UNRWA. #SOTU https://t.co/RUTMdLA1xo — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 31, 2018

In March, a summit in Rome co-organised by Jordan, Sweden, and Egypt to help fund the agency managed to raise $100m in aid pledges, but still fell $350m short.

The US government released $60m in January so UNRWA could pay teachers and health workers and keep schools and medical services open in Gaza and the West Bank, but made clear that its donations would be dependent on major reforms.

Unrwa, a United Nations agency supporting 5.4 million Palestinian refugees, is running out money as the United States slashed its contribution to the organization. The Trump administration says the agency needs structural change. w/ @rickgladstone https://t.co/b78vTRv8Pi — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) June 26, 2018

The siege on Gaza, imposed by Israel and Egypt, that has trapped more than two million Palestinians since 2006, has left residents of the enclave with limited access to water and electricity, and the cuts have proved to be more catastrophic.

In a statement, Hamas, the Palestinian political movement that governs the Gaza Strip, called on the UN to take necessary steps towards incorporating UNRWA’s aid money as part of the body’s main budget.

Unrwa, a United Nations agency supporting 5.4 million Palestinian refugees, is running out money as the United States slashed its contribution to the organization. The Trump administration says the agency needs structural change. w/ @rickgladstone https://t.co/b78vTRv8Pi — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) June 26, 2018

The Gaza-based group said on Monday:

“The UN should take a responsible decision by approving the agency’s budget as part of its primary budget. […] It is unacceptable that Palestinian refugees continue to suffer; that their lives must depend on international political calculations and racist US decisions that favor the Israeli occupation at the expense of [Palestinian refugees’] inalienable rights.”

During the UN meeting, Krahenbuhl warned that one million people were at risk of losing access to food in the strip.

In its statement, Hamas also called on Arab states to “live up to their pledges” and pitch in to the funding of the agency.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)