Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$8,154 Raised
40% Funded

UN Voices Concern over Deepening Electricity Crisis

Jul 14 2017 / 4:48 pm
Gaza's power plant was bombed by Israel in 2014. (Photo: via Al-Jazeera)

Rights groups and United Nations agencies have continued to express grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip, where two million Palestinians under Israeli siege have faced the devastating effects of Palestinian Authority (PA) budget cuts, primarily affecting electricity supply and the medical sector.

The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner said in a statement Wednesday that the ongoing power shortages, recently exacerbated by an Israeli decision to slash electricity supply at the request of the PA, has deepened the humanitarian crisis.

The statement said some areas in Gaza were getting six hours of electricity, but reports indicated that the majority of Gazans were coping with only four hours of power a day.

Citing a number of UN experts including the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory Michael Lynk, the statement highlighted the precarious conditions in which Gaza’s hospitals were operating, growing water shortages, and the untreated sewage being dumped into the sea due to lack of electricity.

“The two million residents of Gaza are suffering through a humanitarian crisis that is entirely human-made,” the experts said. “We call on all those involved to immediately resolve their issues, and not to further penalize the residents of Gaza for political disputes among elites,” they said.

“We call on the international community not to turn a blind eye to Gaza. And we call for a full and immediate end to the 10-year blockade and closure, which amounts to collective punishment contrary to international law.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 14 2017 . Filed under News . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors