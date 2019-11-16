UN Votes to Renew UNRWA Mandate

The overwhelming vote at the United Nations General Assembly’s Fourth Committee in favor of renewing the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) dominated the front page of the three Palestinian Arabic dailies today.

The UN just renewed mandate of UNRWA (Palestinian refugee agency) for three more years. Vote was 170 to 2 (USA, Israel). Haaretz: vote came after "long campaign by Israel & the US against the organization on grounds that it vindicates the claim that Palestinians are refugees". pic.twitter.com/iOmpi1adkD — Ben White (@benabyad) November 15, 2019

This issue was given special attention in light of American and Israeli efforts to do away with UNRWA as part of a plan to undermine Palestinian refugee rights in their homeland they were expelled from 70 years ago when Israel was created on their land and in their homes.

On video, the aftermath of the Israeli bombing of an UNRWA school last night. So far, 4 have been killed and at least 18 injured. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/1C3F4R1VOA — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) November 12, 2019

The US and Israel were the only two states voting against the renewal of the mandate while 170 countries voted in favor.

Al-Hayat al-Jadida said President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the vote.

