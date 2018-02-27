Disabled Palestinian in Solitary Begins Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

Disabled Palestinian prisoners Amer Asaad is on the 12th day of an open hunger strike in protest against the inhuman treatment he has received while incarcerated.

The 35-year-old, who is from Kafr Kanna in Israel, was detained in 2012 and sentenced to six and a half years in jail. He has been held in the Ramleh prison and is due to be released in June.

The Palestinian prisoner Ameer Asaad continues on Monday his hunger strike in Gilboa prison for the 12th day in… https://t.co/O2GhnN9aab — Team Palestina (@TeamPalestina) February 26, 2018

He said the conditions in which he has been detained do not take in to consideration his disability or provide him with suitable toilet facilities. Prison authorities, he said, refuse to move him to the only prison section which has doors which are wide enough for his wheelchair.

IMAGES: Palestinians, in particular the elderly, sick and disabled, come together to call for international efforts to save #Gaza from the humanitarian crisis. | #Palestine https://t.co/Cbbce0vA3y — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 8, 2018

“The cell is a mattress on the ground and an Arab bath, and I am isolated, on my own. I have difficulties around the clock. I will not suspend my strike until my humane demands are met,” he said.

100's of Palestinian prisoners held without trial or charge, launch boycott of Israeli courts

Lawyers & clients will simply stop turning up to their hearings. If #IOF force

clients to attend by force, they will remain silent & not participate at all,” https://t.co/nT62HzRJgw pic.twitter.com/7QdfdNGz6j — Damanda C_Palestine ❄ (@amanda_damanda) February 17, 2018

Prior to his detention, Asaad had regular physical therapy sessions however this has not continued while he’s been held in prison.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)