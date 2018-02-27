Disabled Palestinian in Solitary Begins Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

February 27, 2018 News, Slider, Videos
"I will not suspend my strike until my humane demands are met,” Amer Assad said. (Photo: MEMO)

Disabled Palestinian prisoners Amer Asaad is on the 12th day of an open hunger strike in protest against the inhuman treatment he has received while incarcerated.

The 35-year-old, who is from Kafr Kanna in Israel, was detained in 2012 and sentenced to six and a half years in jail. He has been held in the Ramleh prison and is due to be released in June.

He said the conditions in which he has been detained do not take in to consideration his disability or provide him with suitable toilet facilities. Prison authorities, he said, refuse to move him to the only prison section which has doors which are wide enough for his wheelchair.

“The cell is a mattress on the ground and an Arab bath, and I am isolated, on my own. I have difficulties around the clock. I will not suspend my strike until my humane demands are met,” he said.

Prior to his detention, Asaad had regular physical therapy sessions however this has not continued while he’s been held in prison.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*