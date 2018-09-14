Under BDS Pressure, Eurovision 2019 to Be Held in Tel Aviv, Not Jerusalem

About 140 artists have signed a letter calling for the boycott of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which is scheduled to be held in Israel. (Photo: File)

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Tel Aviv and not in Jerusalem following worldwide criticism and fear of boycotts.

After Israel won this year’s contest, it announced that it would hold the next competition in Jerusalem next year, sparking global criticism with calls for boycotts.

Fearing a global boycott campaign against the musical contest, Israel announced it will be held in Tel Aviv.

Jon Ola Sand, EBU’s Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest, said in a statement that Tel Aviv was chosen to host the song contest, because of its “creative and compelling bid”.

Sand emphasized:

“We’d like to thank all the Israeli cities who bid to host the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, and although all the bids were exemplary, in the end, we decided that Tel Aviv provides the best overall setup for the world’s largest live music event.”

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality praised EBU’s announcement.

“The city is pleased to officially announce that the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Tel Aviv. The city is Israel’s financial and cultural center, an international hub of art and creativity, of commerce and trade, of media and academia.”

The municipality added that:

“According to data gathered from previous host cities, around 20,000 tourists are expected to visit Tel Aviv, which will gain an estimated of 100 million shekels ($28,033,900) in direct revenues.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

