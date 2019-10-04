Undercover Israeli Forces Detain 3 Brothers in Ramallah

October 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces routinely raid Palestinians villages and towns in the West Bank and detain Palestinians. (Photo: via Social Media)

Undercover Israeli forces today detained three Palestinian brothers after secretly breaking into the village of Kobar, to the north of Ramallah in the West Bank, local sources said.

The unit, which reportedly broke into the village in a civilian car, abducted Qasam, Nasim and Asil Barghouthi after raiding their family home in the village.

There were no further details about the operation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

