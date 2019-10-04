Undercover Israeli Forces Detain 3 Brothers in Ramallah

Undercover Israeli forces today detained three Palestinian brothers after secretly breaking into the village of Kobar, to the north of Ramallah in the West Bank, local sources said.

The Israeli occupation forces kidnaped three Palestinian citizens from Kobar town, north of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/wngDdJx6m2 — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) October 4, 2019

The unit, which reportedly broke into the village in a civilian car, abducted Qasam, Nasim and Asil Barghouthi after raiding their family home in the village.

There were no further details about the operation.

