Undercover Israeli Forces Kidnap Palestinian Teen from Ramallah

Undercover Israeli forces last night kidnapped a Palestinian teenager after raiding his family home in the village of Beit Liqya, to the west of Ramallah in the West Bank, local sources said.

Israeli undercover forces arrested number of Palestinian youths near Ramallah: pic.twitter.com/28BPPTl2Zk — Robert Martin (@Robert_Martin72) December 13, 2017

The teen, identified as 17-year-old Ahmad Saleh Badr, was reportedly kidnapped by the force who raided his family home and searched it and was taken to an unknown destination.

Two Palestinian teens, Abdel Nasser Owewe and Mohamed Musa, were abducted and tortured today by Israeli undercover forces in #Jerusalem.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/t1LgX0K4dk — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) November 14, 2018

Israeli occupation forces routinely carry out undercover raids of Palestinians’ homes across the occupied West Bank, under security pretenses.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)