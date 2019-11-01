Undercover Israeli Forces Kidnap Palestinian Teen from Ramallah

November 1, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers blindfolding and arresting a young Palestinian man. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Undercover Israeli forces last night kidnapped a Palestinian teenager after raiding his family home in the village of Beit Liqya, to the west of Ramallah in the West Bank, local sources said.

The teen, identified as 17-year-old Ahmad Saleh Badr, was reportedly kidnapped by the force who raided his family home and searched it and was taken to an unknown destination.

Israeli occupation forces routinely carry out undercover raids of Palestinians’ homes across the occupied West Bank, under security pretenses.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

