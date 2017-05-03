UNESCO Labels Israel an “Occupying Power”

Israeli soldiers patrol the streets of a city in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Active Stills)

UNESCO today voted in favor of a resolution which describes Israel as an “occupying power” and denies its sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem.

Twenty-two countries voted in favor of the resolution which was submitted to UNESCO’s Executive Board by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar and Sudan.

UNESCO passes resolution calling Israel 'occupying power' in Jerusalemhttps://t.co/zqoNoJekTh — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 2, 2017

The text which was voted on included the following phrase:

“All legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, which have altered or purport to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and in particular the ‘basic law’ on Jerusalem, are null and must be rescinded forthwith.”

This led ten countries to vote against the resolution including the Italy, UK, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Greece and Germany, Paraguay, Togo and the Ukraine.

However it does state that Jerusalem is an important city to the “three monotheistic religions”, a clause a previous UNESCO vote passed in October last year did not including.

Twenty-three countries abstained.

