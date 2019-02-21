UNESCO May Send Delegation to Document Israeli Violations in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

UNESCO said it might send a mission to document Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem, Al-Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

Palestinian worshipers pray at Al Rahma Gate in Jerusalem as Israeli forces keep it closed. Palestine pic.twitter.com/LdEAemJETP — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 20, 2019

Speaking to Palestine Voice, representative of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to UNESCO, Mounir Anastas, said:

“Israel continues to prevent international UNESCO experts from documenting Israeli violations against holy and archaeological sites in Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Reminder of events on Monday: "Tensions rise in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa over new locks on Old City gate"https://t.co/hquDokfV2Ihttps://t.co/ymiyqZAAeN pic.twitter.com/7nfw4Uup7q — Ben White (@benabyad) February 20, 2019

He added:

“Israel has failed to annex East Jerusalem using legal approaches; therefore, it is trying to Judaise the city by changing its historical and archeologically identity.”

Anastas expects the UNESCO mission to be dispatched to the occupied city within two weeks.

In violation of the historic “Status Quo” Agreement in #Jerusalem, the Israeli occupying forces resealed Al-Rahma Gate yesterday, then attacked Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound and sealed off all gates preventing the entry of worshipers. pic.twitter.com/CCGbJhfCqR — Jusoor for Int'l Communication (@JIC_PAL) February 19, 2019

Since the weekend Israel has increased its efforts to annex occupied East Jerusalem, closing one of the gates to Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulting worshippers trying to access the Muslim holy site.

