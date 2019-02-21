UNESCO May Send Delegation to Document Israeli Violations in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

February 21, 2019
Israeli police evicting a Palestinian family from their home in Jerusalem's Old City. (Photo: via Social Media)

UNESCO said it might send a mission to document Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem, Al-Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

Speaking to Palestine Voice, representative of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to UNESCO, Mounir Anastas, said:

“Israel continues to prevent international UNESCO experts from documenting Israeli violations against holy and archaeological sites in Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He added:

“Israel has failed to annex East Jerusalem using legal approaches; therefore, it is trying to Judaise the city by changing its historical and archeologically identity.”

Anastas expects the UNESCO mission to be dispatched to the occupied city within two weeks.

Since the weekend Israel has increased its efforts to annex occupied East Jerusalem, closing one of the gates to Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulting worshippers trying to access the Muslim holy site.

