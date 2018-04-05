The Union of Students in Ireland Votes to Support BDS

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI), the umbrella body for student unions through Ireland, voted today, Thursday, overwhelmingly to support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, human rights, justice and equality in Palestine.

“USI is the national representative body for the 374,000 students in third level education on the Island of Ireland,” according to the union’s website.

(PC, Social Media)