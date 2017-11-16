University of Michigan Student Government Votes to Support BDS Movement

UM Student Government backed the motion, after ten unsuccessful attempts since 2002. (Photo: MEMO)

The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government has voted to ask the school to look into possible divestment from companies said to be complicit in violations of Palestinian human rights at the hands of Israeli occupation authorities.

The resolution, brought by student organization Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), was carried by 23 votes in favor, with 17 against and five abstentions.

This is the first time that the University of Michigan Student Government has backed such a motion, after ten unsuccessful attempts since 2002.

Jewish and Arab students at University of Maryland deeply divided over proposal being debated by student leaders 2nite.

A measure to pull the university OUT of contracts and investments with companies that do business with Israel. #Maryland #Jewish #Israel #Palestine #Arab #BDS pic.twitter.com/VoGsQi1wzZ — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) November 15, 2017

The vote took place at around 3am yesterday morning local time, after an eight-hour-long meeting, reportedly “the longest in student government history”.

A secret ballot was approved by 28 votes to seven, amid concerns that students backing the divestment motion would face online harassment and blacklists.

The divestment movement calls for the University’s Board of Regents to create a committee to investigate three companies operating in Israel and involved in alleged human rights violations against Palestinians, Boeing, Hewlett-Packard and United Technologies.

#BDS Win! The vote, which passed 23-17 with five abstentions, was the first time an Israel-related divestment… https://t.co/nfmTNZbUc7 — Jews4PalestinianRtrn (@Jews4PRoR) November 16, 2017

SAFE has called on the university to divest from companies that “presently, or in the future, profit off of the human rights violations committed by Israel and that aid in the occupation and apartheid system that Israel maintains against the Palestinians.”

Ahead of the student government meeting, the Black Student Union (BSU) tweeted their endorsement of divestment, with BSU executive board members attending the meeting alongside “many other social-justice oriented organizations” in backing SAFE.

The Central Student Government will now “call upon university administrators and the UM Board of Regents to appoint an ad hoc committee to investigate the ethical and moral implications of its investments in the three companies listed in the resolution.”

Good morning boycotters of the world. Here is to another #BDSVictory For the first time in the @UMich history, passed in Central Student Government, the university voted for the divestment in companies that are complicit in the Human Rights violations of Palestinians #UMDivest pic.twitter.com/2gleXR8ezB — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) November 16, 2017

According to reports, the University of Michigan has officially divested resources on two occasions in its history; from South Africa in 1978 and from the tobacco industry in 2000.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)