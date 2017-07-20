Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Unrest Continues around Al-Aqsa as Protests Mount (VIDEO)

Jul 20 2017 / 10:08 pm
Israeli soldiers staging another raid against al-Aqsa. (Photo: File)

Palestinians in Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank are continuing protests against new Israeli “security measures” put in place at Al-Aqsa Mosque this week including CCTV cameras.

While Muslim worshippers are forced to undergo intrusive security checks to enter the Islamic holy site, settlers have been allowed to storm the mosque’s courtyards and perform Talmudic prayers.

Some 27 Israeli settlers stormed the mosque this morning, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces. Hundreds of settlers have been allowed into the mosque’s quarters since last Friday when Muslim worshippers were denied entry.

Yesterday, clashes broke out at the entrances to Al-Aqsa, as Israeli occupying forces attacked Palestinians performing the midday prayer at Lion’s Gate with stun grenades and batons.

Palestinians have refused to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque since Israel set up metal detectors and turnstiles at the gates of the compound.

CCTV cameras are also reported to have been installed in the Al-Aqsa compound, prompting the mosque authority to stage a sit-in around the complex. Hundreds of Palestinians are reported to have gathered to protest against the Israeli violations of the status quo.

Cities in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip also held numerous protests yesterday afternoon, following calls by the Palestinian Authority for a “Day of Rage”. Israeli forces used violence to disperse the rallies, shooting protestors with live ammunition in Ramallah, and firing tear gas canisters into crowds in Bethlehem.

