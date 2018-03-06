UNRWA Could Cancel Work Contracts of 97 Palestinian Engineers in Gaza

March 6, 2018 Blog, News
Reconstruction is happening but at a very slow pace in Gaza. (Photo: via MEMO)

Dozens of Palestinian engineers gathered in front of UNRWA’s headquarters in Gaza City to protest what they described as the “unfair” termination of their “temporary employment” contracts.

Thaer Shomer, a spokesman for UNRWA’s temporary engineers, explained:

“We have worked for years in the Gaza reconstruction program, helping citizens to limit their damages. Today, dozens of citizens will be affected by the decision to cancel engineers’ contracts. You do not manage a financial crisis by creating new crises in Gaza, which already suffers from the collapse in living and economic standards”

For several years, UNRWA has been experiencing severe financial crisis, exacerbated by the United States which announced last month that it would be cutting half of its $130 million annual aid payment to the UN body.

These cuts clearly affect those living in Gaza, already oppressed by a humanitarian, political and security crisis.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*