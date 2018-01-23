UNRWA Launches #DignityIsPriceless Campaign to Raise Funds for Palestine Refugees (PHOTOS)

Palestinian children in Gaza take part in the campaign. (Photo via UNRWA)

Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, launched #DignityIsPriceless campaign upon arrival in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The campaign aims to collect funds for Palestine refugees following the US decision to cut down its funds given to UNRWA.

This is how Palestinians reacted to the campaign on social media:

Alexandra Halaby noted how UNRWA helped her family back in 1948 and how it is important to continue this work by supporting the UN agency.

Yasmin Rabah said that she studied at UNRWA-run schools and that she wants her children to be able to do the same.

Mohammed Shehadeh, a Gaza-refugee, said UNRWA means life to Gaza.

Watar said due to US cuts, the fate of Palestinians teachers working for UNRWA became unknown.

Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian activist, quoted a Palestinian child called Kareem, who donated to the campaign, as saying: “Every contribution counts.”

Rahaf Mather, a Palestinian refugee living in Jordan said she is spreading the campaign online by informing her family and friends.

Souad Qadri, a Palestinian student at UNRWA schools in Gaza, shared how she and her classmates took part in the campaign despite the cold weather in Gaza.

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, is a relief and human development agency which supports more than 5 million refugees in Palestine, Jordan, and Syria.

