UNRWA Launches #DignityIsPriceless Campaign to Raise Funds for Palestine Refugees (PHOTOS)

Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, launched #DignityIsPriceless campaign upon arrival in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The campaign aims to collect funds for Palestine refugees following the US decision to cut down its funds given to UNRWA.

This is how Palestinians reacted to the campaign on social media:

Alexandra Halaby noted how UNRWA helped her family back in 1948 and how it is important to continue this work by supporting the UN agency.

In 1952 @UNRWA helped my #Palestine refugee family. Now, the US has drastically cut funding to the relief agency. I am here because of #UNRWA and am forever grateful. Please give a little bit and pass this on. #DignityIsPriceless https://t.co/HETUw4vYIJ — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) January 21, 2018

Yasmin Rabah said that she studied at UNRWA-run schools and that she wants her children to be able to do the same.

I studied at #UNRWA schools and I want my children to do the same. Your contribution to #UNRWA campaign #DignityIsPriceless will enable future generations to enjoy their basic right of #Education. Donate at https://t.co/0nu7eZLY6l — Yasmin Rabah (@yasmine_rabah) January 22, 2018

Mohammed Shehadeh, a Gaza-refugee, said UNRWA means life to Gaza.

"@UNRWA means life to #Gaza’s two million residents. Taking it away in the middle of increased agony and devastation would be like cutting the oxygen supply of a mechanical ventilation system that keeps the population alive." #DignityIsPriceless https://t.co/02tXrYpZ9J — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) January 22, 2018

Watar said due to US cuts, the fate of Palestinians teachers working for UNRWA became unknown.

The fate of teachers (day-to- day) has become unknown and has become difficult to install, if

the crisis is not resolved before the end of their contracts on 30 May 2018#DignityIsPriceless #الكرامة_لا_تقدر_بثمن pic.twitter.com/izD25Q3YiS — وتـــــــــــر 💔 (@A0_A0L) January 22, 2018

Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian activist, quoted a Palestinian child called Kareem, who donated to the campaign, as saying: “Every contribution counts.”

Karim, 13 yr old president of UNRWA Student Parliament in Gaza, called on students around the world to help keep UNRWA schools open. “Every contribution counts” he said as he put his saving in the donation box. #FundUNRWA #DignityIsPriceless #TrumpFailure https://t.co/8n6scuvwVO — Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf) January 22, 2018

Rahaf Mather, a Palestinian refugee living in Jordan said she is spreading the campaign online by informing her family and friends.

I am joining the #DignityIsPriceless global campaign, by spreading the word to my friends and family.

You should too. Stand Up! #FundUNRWA https://t.co/Z6go1RUKMY — Rahaf Husam Mather (@RahafHusam2001) January 22, 2018

Souad Qadri, a Palestinian student at UNRWA schools in Gaza, shared how she and her classmates took part in the campaign despite the cold weather in Gaza.

Mazar School Students' Parliament stood today, despite the cold and the rain, along with their classmates and teachers to support the organization that provides them with a hope for a better future through high quality equitable and inclusive education.#DignityIsPriceless pic.twitter.com/y5COWjSlRQ — Souad Kadri (@souad_kadri) January 23, 2018

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, is a relief and human development agency which supports more than 5 million refugees in Palestine, Jordan, and Syria.

(PC, Social Media)