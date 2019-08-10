UNRWA Schools to Open on Tme despite Cuts to Funding

Over 700 schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will open in time for the new academic year across the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt), as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

More than half a million Palestinian boys and girls will start the new school year at UNRWA facilities, despite the cuts to funding imposed by the US and now a number of European countries.

UNRWA is proud to announce that it will open all 709 of its schools across the Middle East this upcoming academic year. Read more here:https://t.co/RxRDlS7FX0 1/2 #UNRWA #forPalestinerefugees — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 8, 2019

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl said of the openings:

“Any child in the world should be preparing for a new school year these days, and so should Palestine refugee children.”

Belgium becomes the third country to suspend UNRWA funding over the leaked ethics report https://t.co/yXQvLlUso1 pic.twitter.com/Z3sQK6HjtS — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 2, 2019

“We are extremely grateful to our donors whose dedication to preserving the right to education has allowed us to announce today that all UNRWA schools in our five fields of operations will open,” Krahenbuhl added.

“Many families will find deep reassurance knowing that their children will be in classrooms come September. The courage displayed every single day by our students in the pursuit of their education despite the challenges of having to cross checkpoints, live in areas of conflict or under occupation is an inspiration to us all.”

UNRWA operates 709 primary schools across the Middle East, as well as eight secondary schools in Lebanon, providing free education for over 530,000 Palestine refugee children.

