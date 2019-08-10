UNRWA Schools to Open on Tme despite Cuts to Funding

August 10, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian students in a school of the UNRWA. (Photo: via Facebook)

Over 700 schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will open in time for the new academic year across the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt), as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

More than half a million Palestinian boys and girls will start the new school year at UNRWA facilities, despite the cuts to funding imposed by the US and now a number of European countries.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl said of the openings:

“Any child in the world should be preparing for a new school year these days, and so should Palestine refugee children.”

“We are extremely grateful to our donors whose dedication to preserving the right to education has allowed us to announce today that all UNRWA schools in our five fields of operations will open,” Krahenbuhl added.

“Many families will find deep reassurance knowing that their children will be in classrooms come September. The courage displayed every single day by our students in the pursuit of their education despite the challenges of having to cross checkpoints, live in areas of conflict or under occupation is an inspiration to us all.”

UNRWA operates 709 primary schools across the Middle East, as well as eight secondary schools in Lebanon, providing free education for over 530,000 Palestine refugee children.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.