UNRWA Suffering $300m Financial Deficit

Spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, Adnan Abu Hasna, said that the agency still suffers from a $300 million financial deficit, which it considers as an existential threat.

Abu Hasna told Voice of Palestine radio, on Wednesday, that the agency continues to work at all levels through the global fundraising campaigns, both in the Arab and international world, while the agency follows an “austerity” policy to eliminate unnecessary expenses.

Important visit to Saudi Arabia. Joined @antonioguterres during his meeting with HRH King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh. UN SG expressed sincere appreciation for Kingdom’s decision to contribute $50 M to @UNRWA as announced at Arab Summit. pic.twitter.com/3bQI5T1BPF — Pierre Krähenbühl (@PKraehenbuehl) April 17, 2018

He added that the current deficit will make the task of UNRWA difficult after next August, stressing that the agency will continue to provide services to refugees in all areas of work and said that, if the agency succeeded in crossing safely until the end of this year, it will recover its financial well.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5 million registered Palestine refugees.

Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight.

UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)