UNSC: No Credible Peace Plan for Palestinian Issue

July 25, 2018 Blog, News
United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. (Photo: Anadolu Agency, file)

There is no “credible” peace plan for the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, the President of the United Nations Security Council, Olof Skoog, warned yesterday.

The Swedish envoy, who is the current rotating president of the council, added that the violent escalation in the Gaza Strip in the recent weeks is “deeply worrying”.

He stressed on the “urgent need for humanitarian aid deliveries” to Gaza’s residents, calling on Israel to “immediately” lift its blockade on the territory.

Skoog pointed out:

“The United States has been talking about unveiling a new peace plan for nearly a year, we haven’t seen one yet. It is a problem that there is no credible plan on the table.”

Security Council members, the official pointed out, have been wondering whether real preparations for peace are actually taking place and whether it is a long-term plan. “Unfortunately, there is absolutely nothing.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.