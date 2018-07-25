UNSC: No Credible Peace Plan for Palestinian Issue

There is no “credible” peace plan for the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, the President of the United Nations Security Council, Olof Skoog, warned yesterday.

The Swedish envoy, who is the current rotating president of the council, added that the violent escalation in the Gaza Strip in the recent weeks is “deeply worrying”.

He stressed on the “urgent need for humanitarian aid deliveries” to Gaza’s residents, calling on Israel to “immediately” lift its blockade on the territory.

Skoog pointed out:

“The United States has been talking about unveiling a new peace plan for nearly a year, we haven’t seen one yet. It is a problem that there is no credible plan on the table.”

Security Council members, the official pointed out, have been wondering whether real preparations for peace are actually taking place and whether it is a long-term plan. “Unfortunately, there is absolutely nothing.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)