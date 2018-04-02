As Gaza Lays Her Martyrs to Rest, US Ambassador Joins Jewish Ritual at Al-Aqsa

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday took part in a Jewish religious ritual conducted at the Al-Buraq Wall (referred to by Jews as the “Western Wall”) in East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

According to Israeli state radio, Friedman participated in the recitation of an annual Jewish prayer known as “Birkat Kohanima”.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa is considered the world’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina. Jews, for their part, claim the area was the site of two prominent Jewish temples in ancient times.

The Israeli authorities firmly control the area near the wall, where Jews perform prayers on a daily basis. Muslims, however, are barred from the area.

The former bankruptcy lawyer is well-known for making incendiary remarks and holding contentious views that are at odds with longstanding US policy on Israeli and Palestine; he called former US President Barack Obama an anti-Semite and described Liberal Jews as Nazi collaborators.

The 57-year-old Friedman has said the United States should not impose any solutions on Israel and that a binational state would not be a tragedy. He has challenged the widespread view that Israeli settlement activity is illegal and opposes a ban on construction activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

His actions come as Gazans mourn the deaths of 18 unarmed Palestinian civilians who were shot and killed by Israeli snipers as they participated in the Great March of Return. Thousands more were wounded.

