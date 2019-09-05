US-Canada Plan to Resettle 100,000 Palestinian Refugees in Canada (VIDEO)

Canada is “to receive 100,000 Palestinians”, including 40,000 from Lebanon and another 60,000 from Syria as part of the US peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century”, Palestinian official source has revealed to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

The Lebanese newspaper said that this came as a result of an American-Canadian understanding on this issue.

In addition, the newspaper said that there are similar understandings between the US and Spain that the latter is to receive 16,000 Palestinian refugees from Lebanon and similar understandings with Belgium and France.

Today in front of the Canadian Embassy in Lebanon Palestinian refugees claiming humanitarian asylum in Canada pic.twitter.com/S3S8ZCpr5t — Ali Fatayer (@fatayer_ali) September 5, 2019

The official also revealed facilitations offered by the immigration networks and organizations which are active in the Palestinian refugee camps.

Palestine refugees expert Tareq Hammoud said that these understandings if they were validated, amount to “clear violations” of the rights of the Palestinian refugees guaranteed by international law as stated in UN Resolution 194 and other resolutions.

Speaking to Arabi21, Hammoud said: “Canada will be liable to legal consequences for such an agreement as it is a member in the special committee for the Palestinian refugees which stemmed from Madrid Conference.”

However, Press Secretary of Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen denied the report.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)