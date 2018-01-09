US Celebrity Jerry Seinfeld Visits ‘Anti-Terror Fantasy Camp’ in Occupied West Bank With Family (VIDEO)

American actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his family revealed that they recently visited an “anti-terrorist training camp” located inside an illegal Israeli settlement in the Occupied West Bank.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld visited an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank last week with his family and they participated in an Israeli military tourist training camp. https://t.co/Lj7zwNzjt8 pic.twitter.com/gwFLFuKKCA — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 8, 2018

“Finally we are allowed to tell you!!” the military-experience outfit, called Caliber 3, posted to its Facebook page on Sunday. “The legendary Jerry Seinfeld and his family were in Caliber 3. During their visit to Israel last week, they came to us for shooting training with displays of combat, Krav Maga, assault dogs and lots of Zionism. It was great.”

It was just another day in the squadron until @JerrySeinfeld arrived! pic.twitter.com/wROCbuvBmn — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) January 2, 2018

The Caliber 3 facility is located in the Gush Etzion region of the Occupied West Bank, within an Israeli settlement deemed illegal under international law, where it operates, according to Haaretz, “a counterterrorism and security training academy that in recent years has built on its expertise to create a new line of business: special programs for tourists seeking a taste of the Israeli military experience.”

I can never unsee Jerry Seinfeld gleefully posing with a machine gun at an IDF fantasy camp https://t.co/DVSykkOAXS pic.twitter.com/XseO2XPTkm — meaning machine (@EricThurm) January 8, 2018

According to the newspaper, “Caliber 3 offers a basic package which includes a simulation of a suicide bombing in a Jerusalem marketplace, immediately followed by a stabbing attack, a live demonstration with attack dogs and a sniper tournament. The cost of this basic package is $115 per adult and $85 per child, with discounts available for large groups.”

.@JerrySeinfeld @JerrySeinfeldHQ From an Israeli citizen, your #apartheid adventures on occupied land where millions are being oppressed are NOT funny.https://t.co/qX2EZggIIZ — Ofer Neiman (@ofer_n) January 8, 2018

On Twitter, journalist Glenn Greenwald shared the following promotional video for Caliber 3 while remarking, “Take the two minutes to watch this video. I don’t really have words for it.”

Jerry Seinfeld and Family Visit Anti-terror Fantasy Camp in West Bankhttps://t.co/GoKMnoH8Kg pic.twitter.com/d83Ub7APye — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 8, 2018

(Common Dreams, Social Media)