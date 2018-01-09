US Celebrity Jerry Seinfeld Visits ‘Anti-Terror Fantasy Camp’ in Occupied West Bank With Family (VIDEO)

Seinfeld posing with employee at Caliber 3 which operates a military-style 'fantasy camp' for tourists in the Occupied West Bank. (Photo: Caliber 3, Facebook)

American actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his family revealed that they recently visited an “anti-terrorist training camp” located inside an illegal Israeli settlement in the Occupied West Bank.

“Finally we are allowed to tell you!!” the military-experience outfit, called Caliber 3, posted to its Facebook page on Sunday. “The legendary Jerry Seinfeld and his family were in Caliber 3. During their visit to Israel last week, they came to us for shooting training with displays of combat, Krav Maga, assault dogs and lots of Zionism. It was great.”

The Caliber 3 facility is located in the Gush Etzion region of the Occupied West Bank, within an Israeli settlement deemed illegal under international law, where it operates, according to Haaretz, “a counterterrorism and security training academy that in recent years has built on its expertise to create a new line of business: special programs for tourists seeking a taste of the Israeli military experience.”

According to the newspaper, “Caliber 3 offers a basic package which includes a simulation of a suicide bombing in a Jerusalem marketplace, immediately followed by a stabbing attack, a live demonstration with attack dogs and a sniper tournament. The cost of this basic package is $115 per adult and $85 per child, with discounts available for large groups.”

On Twitter, journalist Glenn Greenwald shared the following promotional video for Caliber 3 while remarking, “Take the two minutes to watch this video. I don’t really have words for it.”

(Common Dreams, Social Media)

