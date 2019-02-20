US Court Revives Palestinian Lawsuit against Pro-Israel Billionaire Sheldon Adelson

A US court has revived a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit lodged by Palestinians which seeks to prosecute the United States, billionaire Sheldon Adelson, and other prominent pro-Israel figures for alleged war crimes and support of settlements in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

The lawsuit, launched by 18 Palestinians and Palestinian-Americans, as well as five Palestinian village councils, seeks to hold billionaire Sheldon Adelson and 48 other defendants, including the United States government, to account for “committing or aiding in genocide” and other war crimes in Palestine.

Palestinian lawsuit against Sheldon Adelson is revived in US appeals court https://t.co/56QqxztaSt via @MiddleEastEye — saymunhusn (@saymunhusn) February 20, 2019

The other defendants include Larry Ellison, Bank Leumi BM, and Bank Hapoalim BM, construction and support companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and Volvo AB, 13 nonprofits.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants have been engaged in a “conspiracy to expel all non-Jews” from East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as committing or aiding and abetting “war crimes and genocide”, variously through donations, advocacy and promotion of settlements and the Israeli army, as well as construction, business and other material support.

Palestinian lawsuit against Sheldon Adelson and others revived by US court https://t.co/qlKRclMWUE — Lara Friedman🔥 (@LaraFriedmanDC) February 20, 2019

The US Court of Appeals in Washington DC decided on Tuesday a federal district judge had wrongly decided to strike down the lawsuit in August 2017. The judge had claimed the lawsuit raised political issues a US court would not be able to discuss.

Judge Tanya Chutkan had claimed it was inappropriate to discuss the issue of settlements, which are “close to the heart of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and central to the United States’ foreign policy decision-making in the region”.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals resuscitated a multi-billion dollar lawsuit by Palestinian activists against Sheldon Adelson and others over their support of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. https://t.co/Dx4gpA6T6W pic.twitter.com/fQlpYxZtJ5 — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) February 19, 2019

Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson overruled Chutkan’s decision, saying that the only political issue raised by the lawsuit was that of sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, Reuters reported.

A US court could rule on whether defendants conspired to expel non-Jews or committed war crimes, she said, “without touching the sovereignty question, if it concluded that Israeli settlers are committing genocide”.

If successful, the plaintiffs could be awarded $34 billion.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)