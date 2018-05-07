‘US Embassy’ Road Signs Installed in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

‘US Embassy’ road signs, in English, Hebrew, and Arabic, were installed in Jerusalem on Monday, close to the south Jerusalem location of a US consulate building that will be repurposed as US embassy on May 14, when it is officially relocated from Tel Aviv.

In December, US President Donald Trump called Jerusalem the capital of Israel and launched the process to transfer his country’s embassy to the city.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he may go to Israel to attend the opening ceremony of the new U.S embassy in Jerusalem. On December 6th, President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, despite global condemnation. pic.twitter.com/uEhdTiPBqD — ANews (@anewscomtr) April 28, 2018

The move prompted international condemnation and triggered a wave of protests in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking to Israeli media in February, Trump reiterated that the issue of Jerusalem is off the negotiating table.

The international community, the Arab League and other groups urged the US president to reconsider.

4 key implications of #Jerusalem dec. according to #Pappé:

1. End of masking US policy as respectful of intl. law

2. End of US role as mediator

3. End of diplomacy as the main tool for change in conflict

4. End of 2-state solution #Israel #Palestine — Tamim Mobayed (@tammob88) January 16, 2018

Palestinians say that moving the embassy would prejudge one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict – the status of Jerusalem – and undermine the US’ status as an ‘honest mediator’.

Speaking at the Palestine National Council's first full session meeting since the 1990s, Abbas said that he rejects US proposals for a peace deal following the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December. https://t.co/BflnePHGPo — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) May 1, 2018

President Abbas has warned that the move would have a “disastrous impact on the peace process, on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire region”.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)