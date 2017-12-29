It comes as no surprise that Russian comedians targeted Nikki Haley for quite an elaborate prank.

The UN Ambassador to the United States has been in the news recently after she gave a scathing speech in response to the United Nations vote earlier this week against President Donald Trump’s decision to consider Jerusalem as the new capital of Israel.

Hours after the UN’s decision was announced, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov gave Haley a call in which they made her believe that she was speaking to Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister.

As one of the 35 countries abstaining from the anti-American vote, Haley highly praised this decision from Poland and begun the call by showing her gratitude: “Let me start with very much thanking you for the support we received on the vote today.”

Although Poland didn’t vote on America’s side and merely abstained, Haley thought this was memorable, adding: “We will never forget it.”

The pranksters continued the conversation and directed Haley’s attention to the topic of a “tense situation” on the island of Binomo in the South China Sea. “Do you know Binomo? They have declared independence. We suppose Russians had its intervention.”

This was met by Haley agreeing, “Yes, of course they did. We’ve been watching that very closely. I think we will continue to watch as we deal with the issues about the South China Sea.”

However, Binomo does not exist.

As the conversation progressed, Haley expressed her thoughts on Russia, stating that the country was “trying to be relevant in every region and they are trying to have some sort of say in every region.”

She continued: “They do try to cause some disruption, but we manage them and we continue to remind them what their place is.”

Once exposed, Haley’s comments cost her on a global scale, attracting attention from the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakarova, who responded “Nikki, do you really want Russia to remember all of its ‘places’ in the world?” on Facebook.

Interestingly, Haley’s mishap has yet to be covered by American media, who often praise Haley’s neo-conservatism to the point that she is now seen as a likely presidential contender.

