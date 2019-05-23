US, Israel Call for End of UNRWA (VIDEO)

The United States and Israel on Wednesday called for dismantling the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

Addressing the UN Security Council, US adviser Jason Greenblatt said UNRWA was a “bandaid” and that it was time to hand over services assured by the UN agency to countries hosting the Palestinian refugees and NGOs.

The United States has called for ending the UN's Palestine refugee agency UNRWA, while Israel argues that it treats Palestinians different than other refugees pic.twitter.com/hbZ96cnWMn — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 22, 2019

Greenblatt told the council:

“The UNRWA model has failed the Palestinian people.”

UNRWA runs on fumes and bandaids, can't be fixed, Greenblatt warns UNSC https://t.co/n9xP5sCQko — keith andrew bounds (@keith_bounds) May 22, 2019

Moreover, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN made a case against UNRWA at the UNSC on Wednesday, arguing that it creates a special category of refugees for Palestinians.

Last year, President Donald Trump’s administration cut all funding to UNRWA, arguing that it was flawed as Washington pressed ahead with work on proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian solution.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN now making a case against UNRWA at the UNSC, explaining that it creates a special category of refugees for Palestinians, particularly those who never crossed an international border. pic.twitter.com/mRtMtaJD2u — Tovah Lazaroff (@tovahlazaroff) May 22, 2019

Founded in 1949, UNRWA provides education and health services to some five million Palestinians in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)