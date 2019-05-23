US, Israel Call for End of UNRWA (VIDEO)

May 23, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. (Photo: File)

The United States and Israel on Wednesday called for dismantling the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

Addressing the UN Security Council, US adviser Jason Greenblatt said UNRWA was a “bandaid” and that it was time to hand over services assured by the UN agency to countries hosting the Palestinian refugees and NGOs.

Greenblatt told the council:

“The UNRWA model has failed the Palestinian people.”

Moreover, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN made a case against UNRWA at the UNSC on Wednesday, arguing that it creates a special category of refugees for Palestinians.

Last year, President Donald Trump’s administration cut all funding to UNRWA, arguing that it was flawed as Washington pressed ahead with work on proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian solution.

Founded in 1949, UNRWA provides education and health services to some five million Palestinians in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

