US-Israel Talks End without Reaching Agreement on Illegal Settlements

Donald trump with Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Twitter, file)

A round of talks between the Trump administration and Israel ended without agreement over limiting Israeli settlement construction on Palestinian land, the White House said Thursday.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, who recently returned from a visit to the region, led the US delegation in what were described as “intensive discussions” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Yoav Horowitz and foreign policy adviser Jonathan Schachter.

After US-Israeli talks, White House expresses ‘concerns’ with settlement building https://t.co/1yqsrEfpuD — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) March 24, 2017

“The United States delegation reiterated President Trump’s concerns regarding settlement activity in the context of moving towards a peace agreement,” according to a joint statement released by the White House.

“The Israeli delegation made clear that Israel’s intent of going forward is to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that takes those concerns into consideration,” it said. “The talks were serious and constructive, and they are ongoing.”

