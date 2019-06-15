US Medical Team Removes Bullet from Palestinian Baby’s Head

June 15, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
US medical team removed a bullet from head of 7-month-old Palestinian baby who was shot by Israeli fire. (Photo: File)

American medical team succeeded in removing a bullet from head of 7-month-old Palestinian infant who was shot by Israeli fire while in the lap of her mother, Al-Wattan Voice reported on Friday.

In a statement, the Palestinian ministry of health in Ramallah said that the American medical team ended a three-week ordeal of the baby girl who was in an intensive care unit since she was shot.

This team is one of the international medical teams which regularly visit the Palestinian territories in cooperation with the ministry of health. They carry out difficult surgeries and other operations for Palestinian patients.

Three weeks ago, the baby was shot in the head while in the lap of her mother who was at home in Al-Mazraa Village, north of Ramallah.

In a statement, the ministry said it hosts more than 150 medical teams from many countries specialized in different fields. They provide medical care to thousands of Palestinians who are unable to access these services.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.